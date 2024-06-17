Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,447.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,362.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,270.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.