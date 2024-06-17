Walden Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.9% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 585,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,141. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

