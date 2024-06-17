Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.44

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

