Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

