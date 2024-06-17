Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$121.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$109.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

5/17/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$113.00 to C$121.00.

5/10/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00.

5/6/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$109.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,751. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.26. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$118.77.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.