Wells Fargo & Company Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,360.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,747.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

