Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

