Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Further Reading

