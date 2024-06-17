William E. Haslam Purchases 9,972 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

