Willner & Heller LLC Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.25. 931,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

