Willner & Heller LLC Invests $270,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.7 %

SNY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

