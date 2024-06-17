Willner & Heller LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.86. 5,444,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $545.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

