Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.29. 907,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.88. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

