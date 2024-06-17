WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.72 million and $28.77 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005718 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208659 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $28.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

