Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $374,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. 2,431,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

