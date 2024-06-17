Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,043,000 after buying an additional 172,145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 181,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,198. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

