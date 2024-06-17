Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.72.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $42,289,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

