10,514 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 424,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

