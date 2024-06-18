10,547 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,153,000 after buying an additional 150,049 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Danaher by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Danaher stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.35. 201,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

