1,231,656 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,231,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 194,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,464. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is -7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSP

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.