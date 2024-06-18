1,292 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.