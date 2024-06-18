13,691 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,004,000 after acquiring an additional 446,708 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

LOW stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.13. The stock had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.