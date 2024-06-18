1,484 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 45,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,160. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

