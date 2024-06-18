15,444 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

