18,051 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 1,020,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.