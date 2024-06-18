183,623 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

VICI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 652,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.