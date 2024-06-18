20,357 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.