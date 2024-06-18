2,710 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.34. 12,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,213. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $442.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average of $405.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

