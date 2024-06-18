27,765 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. 41,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,366. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.