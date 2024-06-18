2,850 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 854,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,242. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

