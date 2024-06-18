591,938 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 591,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

