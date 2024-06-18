6,403 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after buying an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

