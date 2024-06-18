7,060 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 464,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

