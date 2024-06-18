76,265 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,218,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

ROK stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.52. 203,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.53. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

