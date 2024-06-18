777 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $366.67. The stock had a trading volume of 961,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,197. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.76 and its 200 day moving average is $324.95. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

