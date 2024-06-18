8,000 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 5,027,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,722. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,650 shares of company stock worth $505,863 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

