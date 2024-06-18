915 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.30. 424,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,254. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average is $245.56.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

