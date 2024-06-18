Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 11,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 510.81 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

