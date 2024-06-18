Accent Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

