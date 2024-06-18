Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.