Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Synopsys comprises 1.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,703,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,032,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $22.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.72. 1,201,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,368. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.51. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.