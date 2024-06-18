Accent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

DE stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.35. 1,227,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.76 and its 200 day moving average is $386.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

