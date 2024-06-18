Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,375. The company has a market cap of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

