Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

