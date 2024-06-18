Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ABOS
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.