Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 860,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,224. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.