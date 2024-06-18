Adirondack Trust Co. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,674. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $175.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

