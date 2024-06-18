Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 1,047 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $4,499,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 643,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 4,289,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,357,249. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

