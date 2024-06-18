Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $600.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.67.

ADBE stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

