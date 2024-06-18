ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in May

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP grew its position in ADT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ADT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 741,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 4,866,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

