Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.50 and last traded at $154.81. Approximately 20,815,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 65,619,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,081.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.